Shocking true crime series gets trailer

The American platform Peacock released the first trailer for the series “A Friend of the Family”, which tells the terrible true story of a girl kidnapped and molested twice by the same man, someone her parents considered “a friend of the family”.

The series will tell the true story of Jan Broberg, who in 1974, aged 12, was kidnapped and raped. In the face of impunity, two years later the same man repeated it all over again.

The kidnapper was Robert “B” Berchtold, who had infiltrated the girl’s family’s life and spent two years befriending her parents, thus gaining their trust and being able to get closer to Jan.

Over that time, Berchtold learned the weaknesses of that family and exploited their vulnerabilities. He even manipulated Jan’s parents, Bob and Mary Ann, creating conflicts in their marriage.

Such was his power of manipulation that he repeatedly raped Jan, under the pretense that she was involved in a top-secret alien mission to save her species, necessitating her reproducing before her 16th birthday or her sister and her father would suffer the consequences of being “vaporized”.

The brainwashing he caused the girl was so great that she says she came to “love him like a husband”.

Her parents couldn’t think straight either. At the time of the first kidnapping, they were concerned when she failed to return from a ride with Berchtold, but they did not report her missing for five days, fearing that it might upset Berchtold’s wife, Gail, who was also a close friend.

The second case of kidnapping happened in 1976, when Berchtold enrolled Jan in a Catholic boarding school in Los Angeles under an assumed name, while he continued to live in a trailer park in Salt Lake City.

He visited her every weekend and, once again, Jan’s parents were slow to report the case, fearing that news of their daughter’s second disappearance would spread throughout the community.

This story was recently told in the Netflix documentary series “Abducted In Plain Sight”.

“A Friend Of The Family” was created by Nick Antosca (“Cherry Revenge”) and stars Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”) as the kidnapper, Colin Hanks (“The Offer”) and Anna Paquin (“True Blood”) as the parents and Hendrix Yancey (Season 4’s Thirteen of “Stranger Things”) as Jan. Jan Broberg herself and her mother, Mary Ann, participate as executive producers.

The attraction debuts on October 6 in the US, but still does not have a release date in Brazil. Peacock is the only major Hollywood studio platform (it belongs to NBCUniversal) that was not launched here, but its series have arrived in the country through other services.





