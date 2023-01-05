Signs on Avenida Rei Pelé are inaugurated at Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro



Homage to King Pelé is located in Maracanã – Pedro Ivo / Agência O Dia

Homage to King Pelé is located in MaracanãPedro Ivo / Agência O Dia

Published 01/04/2023 17:33

Rio – The City of Rio inaugurated, this Wednesday (4), the new signage on the stretch of Avenida Radial Oeste, in the vicinity of Maracanã, which was renamed Avenida Rei Pelé in honor of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the Pelé, who died last Thursday (29), aged 82, in São Paulo.

The chosen stretch begins at the height of Avenida Maracanã and ends at the confluence of São Francisco Xavier and Oito de Novembro streets, totaling 1,470m in length. According to the deputy mayor of Grande Tijuca, Felipe Quintans, who represented Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) at the inauguration of the plaque, the homage is in the right place, where Pelé scored his 1,000th goal and will be a point for tourists to take a picture with the King’s name.

“Pelé is the greatest football player in history. We are in front of the biggest stadium in Brazil, perhaps in the world, where he scored the 1,000th goal and said goodbye to the Brazilian team. Avenida Pelé and the statue of Bellini on the other side. This will certainly be a new meeting point. Tourists take pictures in front of the statue of Bellini and now they will come here to take a picture on the sign on Avenida Rei Pelé”, he said Quintans.

The president of the Rio Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio), Joaquim Dinís, explained how the signs on Avenida Rei Pelé were made.

“We set up signs at the two beginnings of the avenue. In the Meier direction, it is at the height of the Oduvaldo Cozzi Viaduct. And in the Centro direction, it is at the fork where the driver follows São Francisco Xavier towards Tijuca, or takes the old Radial West, now Rei Pelé, towards Maracanã”, said Dinís.

The name change had already been approved by the population of Rio this Tuesday (3) after Paes published the decision on his Twitter profile. Previously, the stretch was called Avenida Presidente Castelo Branco, one of the leaders of the dictatorship in the country during the 1960s. The renaming was published in the official gazette this Wednesday (4).