Six celebrities who practice Krav Maga and you didn’t know. In Pouso Alegre, Impacto is the closest to this art





A lot of people don’t know, but Krav Maga is one of the most used techniques in Hollywood for physical conditioning and choreography of action scenes. Some actors and actresses even take learning the art off the big screen, and share other lessons they learned from training.

Recognized worldwide as the art of self-defense, Krav Maga teaches simple, fast and objective techniques based on physics, mathematics and human anatomy, with always short movements reaching the sensitive and vital points of the aggressor’s body, thus eliminating the need to use the brute force, equaling the strong, the weak, the big, the small, regardless of age, sex or physical preparation.

Check out why the activity was adopted by several Hollywood actors and actresses

Over the years, with the advent of larger and more complex productions, in addition to the art of acting, actors are also charged with physical conditioning for certain roles, especially in action films. Therefore, Krav Maga is an almost mandatory item for anyone who wants to perform with excellence in Hollywood.

The self-defense technique, of Israeli origin, is one of the most used types of training when it comes to creating choreographies for action scenes, as well as preparing actors for roles that demand a lot from the physical part.

“Krav Maga established itself in Hollywood for its practicality and for not requiring physical strength, but rather transferring the weight and the maximum speed of the blow towards the aggressor, thus acquiring energy. The training addresses various defense situations: against weapons, objects such as knives and sticks, grappling, as well as blows and kicks of all kinds,” explains Israeli Avigdor Zalmon, president of the International Krav Maga Federation and responsible for teaching the art in the state of São Paulo. “But the technique is also used by actors for other purposes, which demonstrates its versatility. It can even be practiced by anyone, regardless of gender, physical strength or age”.

For this reason, many celebrities have become Krav Maga adepts, and some have even decided to take these teachings beyond the big screen. “Through the training of the International Krav Maga Federation, the student learns to defend himself, and consequently overcomes the fear of violence, restoring self-esteem and self-confidence. This mental and physical combination makes the places he travels safer”, clarifies Zalmon.

Check out the 5 most famous cases of this technique in Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In 2014, when they were still together, the famous Brangelina couple started training Krav Maga together, for the film À Beira Mar (2015). Despite the work being a drama, Pitt wanted to lose weight for the role, and had the support of his then wife in his training. Since then, the actor has been using the technique to stay in shape.

leonard di caprio

Di Caprio is known for throwing himself into every role he sets out to play. To act in one of his first action roles, playing Danny Archer in the film Blood Diamond (2006), the actor practiced Krav Maga for months, both to stay in shape and to get into the mind of the character, who is highly trained. in combat.

tom cruise

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Mission Impossible actor is also a Krav Maga expert, as it’s common knowledge that Cruise does his own stunts. He used training in most of his roles, with emphasis on the film Collateral (2004), considered a great example of the application of the technique.

Gal Gadot

Unlike the other names on this list, Gadot didn’t start her training because of her acting career. Known for her role as Wonder Woman, she is an Israeli and was a fitness instructor during her mandatory stint in the army. According to her, learning Krav Maga helps not only for action scenes, but also to feel more confident and secure as a woman in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez

The actress dedicated herself to Krav Maga for the film Nunca Mais (2002), where she plays a wife who suffered aggression from her husband, and trains to this day to defend herself. Lopez is an advocate of using the technique for female empowerment, as physical strength is not needed to protect oneself, but technique and discipline.

Happy landing

In Pouso Alegre there is no Krav Maga academy accredited by the International Federation of Krav Maga. The academy that comes closest to the techniques in Pouso Alegre is Impacto Artes Marciais, created 34 years ago.

Its owner, Mestre Fernando Rigotti, is a self-defense instructor for the Military Police, 7th DAN in Taekwondo and 4th DAN in Kickboxing. Impacto provides courses and training in self-defense, including women’s self-defense, firearm and knife defense and retention. Recently created by the same trainer is Fernando Rigotti Training, which began to serve public and private security companies with safe and effective defense techniques.

Impacto Artes Marciais is located at Rua Cláudio Manoel da Costa, 15, in the Fatima neighborhood, in Pouso Alegre.

With information from Rafaela Costa

Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures/Columbia Pictures/Paramount Pictures/Impact Martial Arts