SmartThings Station: Wireless charger also controls connected home – 01/05/2023

The essence of a connected home is having different appliances that communicate in an integrated way, such as a refrigerator, stove, lamps, speakers. The problem is that many brands often demand that you have products only made by them, which limits consumer choice.

That’s starting to change, following a trend seen at CES 2023, the world’s biggest tech show. Samsung is one such company. It announced yesterday (4) its new device: SmartThings Station, which works as a kind of control station.

The gadget itself is a rectangle with a button and also serves as a wireless charger with 15W power — when you’re on the go, just place your cell phone or compatible wireless headphones on top of it to charge it.

The advantage of SmartThings Station is the fact that it is compatible with Matter, a connectivity standard that allows devices from brands participating in the alliance of the same name to talk to each other. Giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Huawei among others are part of this group.

How is it in practice?

In practice, you can have Amazon cameras in your home (they are not yet sold in Brazil, but the brand does in the US) being managed by Samsung’s Smarthings app.

The same can happen with the Nest air conditioner (Google gadget that works as a smart thermostat, also not available in Brazil) can be controlled by Apple’s HomeKit app.

Once installed, SmartThings Station can recognize compatible devices, without the need to waste time with complex configurations, according to the brand.

It allows the configuration of scenes. For example, you can create a rule at night so that your smart home lights dim to induce sleep.

If the person is exercising at home, it is possible to create a scene that lowers the temperature of the air conditioner.

The aforementioned SmartThings Station button is for triggering the different scenarios—this can also be done via smartphone.

The function of carrying a phone can also be a way to trigger a scene. During the presentation of the gadget, a person placed the smartphone to charge at night, and the SmartThings Station automatically activates the “Good night” scene, which turns off the lights and locks the doors of the house.

The Smarthings Station has no forecast to reach the Brazilian market. In the US, it will start to be sold in February with a suggested price of US$ 60 (about R$ 326).

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Samsung