‘Something From Tiffany’s’: Christmas rom-com with Zoey Deutch gets new fun teaser; Check out!

O Prime Video released a new official teaser for ‘Something From Tiffany’s’new romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Smith Sampson.

The production is scheduled for the day December 9th on the platform of streaming.

The film is directed by Daryl Weinwith Tamara Chestna responsible for the script.

There’s nothing like the magic and excitement of a New York City vacation, where the streets sparkle with lights, the windows enchant and a special Tiffany box can change the course of a person’s life. Or several lifetimes. Rachel and Gary (Deutsch, nicholson) are happy enough but not ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Sampson, Mitchell), the perfect couple, are about to make it official. When a simple mixture of gifts causes all their paths to cross, it triggers a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them to where they really should be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises.

Shay Mitchell, Leah Jeffries, Ray Nicholson and jojo t gibbs complete the list.