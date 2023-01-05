Sony and Honda announce electric car brand

Sony and Honda presented on Wednesday (4.jan.2023) Afeela, a new brand of electric cars. The announcement was made at CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show), the main US electronic equipment and technology fair.

In the previous year’s edition, Japanese electronics and automobile companies, respectively, had already shared the plan to produce electric vehicles together. They are working to have the first Afeela brand cars ready in the first half of 2026.

Also according to the companies, at first, the vehicle will be produced at the Honda factory in the USA. Orders must be accepted from 2025 onwards.

The 4-door sedan will have Level 3 autonomous driving under limited conditions. This means that the car will be able to move without the intervention of the driver in some situations, such as in traffic jams.

At the presentation of the prototype, executives from the companies said that the car will feature external media integration, which allows it to interact with other road users and share information.

It will also be equipped with 45 internal and external security cameras and sensors. Cabin sensors will be able to monitor the driver’s condition to prevent accidents.

The Afeela will still come with the Unreal Engine from Epics Games, a 3D computer graphics game engine. In addition to entertainment, the resource will collaborate with communication and security.



Disclosure/Sony – 4.jan.2023 Afeela is the result of a partnership between Sony and Honda



Disclosure/Sony interior of afeela

Kim Libreri, chief technology officer at Epic Games, said that, “in the future, the automobile will serve for social connectivity” and it will be a “continuity of our digital lives”.

Features of Afeela cars will be built on technology system-on-a-chip, from Qualcomm, and will feature a Snapdragon digital chassis.

CES is one of the most important consumer electronics and technology fairs in the world. In this year’s edition, it has more than 3,200 exhibitors from 173 countries and territories. It will take place in Las Vegas, in the USA, until next Sunday (8.jan).