Sony announces affordable PS5 controller

PlayStation’s slogan is “Playing has no limits”, so nothing fairer than allowing many more people to enjoy the Japanese giant’s games, right? Project Leonardo, the new accessibility-focused controller for the PS5, was one of Sony’s highlights during CES 2023.

To create this device, the company talked to several organizations focused on helping the public with some type of limitation, such as AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up.

We’ve designed a highly configurable controller that works in conjunction with many third-party (third-party) accessibility accessories and integrates with the PS5 console to open up new ways to play.

Project Leonardo will be very important to eliminate situations in which people with disabilities have difficulty holding controls for long periods and positioning buttons simultaneously. Plus, it helps you press buttons more comfortably on a standard accessory.

Although announced, the accessory still does not have a release date, but as stated on the PS Blog, more details will be shared soon.

More details of Project Leonardo

The customization of Project Leonardo and its interactivity with other accessories are some of the main advantages of the control. On PS5 it will be possible to take advantage of button mapping and various control profiles – something similar to DualSense Edge:

button mapping : The controller’s buttons can be programmed to any supported function, and even mapped to the same function. However, players can only map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button;

: The controller’s buttons can be programmed to any supported function, and even mapped to the same function. However, players can only map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button; control profiles: Players can save their personal programmed settings as control profiles and easily switch between them by pressing the profile button — up to three can be saved at a time.

Players will also be able to use two Project Leonardo controllers at the same time together with a DualSense, tailoring the accessories to their particular needs.

For example, players can add DualSense alongside a Project Leonardo controller or use two of the same controllers on their own. A friend or family member can also help control the player’s game character with a DualSense or second Project Leonardo controller.

To interact with the device, four 3.5 mm auxiliary inputs will be part of the accessory. The other gadgets can be connected or removed dynamically and there will be a way to configure them to work as individual buttons.