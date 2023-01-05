Space solar power test begins

Energy

In this first demonstration, only the support for the solar panels will be tested, even without the flexible photovoltaic modules.

[Imagem: SSPD/Caltech]

Collect solar energy in space and send it to Earth

The first satellite is already in space to help develop a mechanism to capture solar energy in space and send it to the ground.

The project as a whole, developed at the California Institute of Technology, is called SSPP (Space Solar Power Project: Solar Energy Space Project). The satellite that went into space is called SSPD (Space Solar Power Demonstrator: Space Solar Energy Demonstrator).

The SSPD is not yet a full-fledged space solar energy harvester. In fact, their goal is to individually test the various components needed to make a future space solar farm viable.

The long-term idea is to deploy a constellation of modular spacecraft that collect sunlight, turn it into electricity, and then transmit that electricity wirelessly over long distances, particularly to places that currently lack access to reliable power.

Although promising, this technique has several coverage limitations due to the microwave beam that will be responsible for sending the electricity to the ground, since it should not be directed towards areas where there is population, air traffic or large concentrations of wildlife. , especially birds.

Diagram showing the three modules to be tested.

[Imagem: SSPD/Caltech]

Three technologies to be tested

The 50 kg satellite consists of three experiments, each aimed at testing a different aspect of the technology for harvesting solar energy in space and transmitting it to the ground.

The first of these is DOLCE, which stands for “Ultralight Composite Experiment Implantable in Orbit”. This is the structure that will contain the solar panels themselves, which will have to fold up and then open up when reaching the space. The prototype, which does not have solar panels, measures 1.8 x 1.8 meters, and is being designed to be the “tile” for a solar panel on a kilometric scale.

The second experiment consists of the solar cells themselves. Instead of a solar panel, however, the small box contains 22 different types of photovoltaic cells, allowing an assessment to be made of the types of cells that are most effective and most durable in the harsh environment of space. The name of the experiment Alba.

The third experiment is MAPLE, which stands for “Low Orbit Experiment for Energy Transfer by Microwave Array”. It is an array of lightweight, flexible time-controlled energy transmitters selectively focusing energy onto two different receivers to demonstrate wireless energy transmission over distances in space.

The DOLCE structure will be tested in the coming weeks, with immediate results. Solar cells, on the other hand, will need months of operation for it to be known which are more efficient and more durable. Microwave transmitters will also be repeatedly tested under different orbital conditions.





