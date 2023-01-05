“Take a plane out of Brazil”; Barcelona approves Emerson Royal molds and wants to buy Palmeiras starter

In the same way as they did with the former Atlético, the Europeans should seek to open negotiations with the board of Verdão

The year 2022 is in the past and now the intention of the Brazilian teams is to do their best in the pre-season, precisely to arrive at the competitions with everything and surprise, because from the state that the technical committee must carry out tests. It is worth remembering that the ball market is also hot, with everyone in Série A at least keeping an eye on possibilities to add quality.

In case of palm treesreinforcements should not arrive, but in the same way as Gustavo Scarpa, some are desired by Europeans and can take a plane and leave Brazil. At this moment, a negotiation that was made years ago can serve as an example for one of the main pieces of Abel Ferreira to have their days numbered.

In 2019, Barcelona and Betis, from Spain, reached an agreement with Atlético-MG for the “married” hiring of Emerson Royal, who is currently only 23 years old. The winger began his journey through Europe at Betis, and later signed a permanent contract with Barcelona, ​​before being sold to Tottenham.

Even though he only played 3 games for the Spanish giants, this type of negotiation was approved by the team commanded by Xavi, that is, they want to repeat the dose. According to Estádio Desportivo, both Spaniards would be willing to sign Danilofrom Verdão, who has been shining on the field even at just 21 years old.

According to the Fichajes portal, in Heliópolis, there has been a long search for a scoring midfielder to cover the back if they can’t keep Guido Rodríguez. At Camp Nou, there is a great need to find a replacement who can succeed Sergio Busquetssomething that is becoming more and more urgent.