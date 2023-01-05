Tamer is attacked by lion during circus performance in Russia, and wife saves him

During a presentation at a circus in the city of Sochi (Russia), on Wednesday (1/4), a lion attacked its tamer and bit him several times, on the back and arms. Alexei Makarenko, 42 years old, was saved thanks to the intervention of the wife.

Makarenko was performing for 1,200 spectators when one of the three lions in the cage with him approached him from behind, got up on his two paws, attacked him and started biting him.

The audience froze. The tamer’s wife, however, did not. Also tamer, Olga Borisova, 43, intervened and started hitting the lion, who backed away from the onslaught. Afterwards, Makarenko took a metal frame, on which lions usually sit in exhibitions, and threw it at the wild animal, which got scared and left the cage. watch below:

At Sochi circus, a lion attacked his trainer. Some quick thinking by the performer’s wife saved the day. pic.twitter.com/v9qtan4pvc — Russia Unplugged (@UnpluggedRus) January 5, 2023

Makarenko injured after being attacked by a lion in a circus Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

“Everything is fine. We are alive and will continue to work. Yesterday, at the morning presentation, my skin suffered”wrote the tamer on Facebook.

Makarenko and his wife Photo: Disclosure

This is not the first incident where Makarenko has been injured while handling his lions. In August 2018, during a rehearsal, the Russian tamer was also attacked by a feline: