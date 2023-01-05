TAS judges in February whether Santos will receive R$ 40 million from Cueva

Peruvian player Cueva, who played for Santos between 2019 and 2020, will have to pay BRL 40.1 million for leaving the Brazilian club in 2020. The decision was taken by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber in December 2020. The appeal by Cueva and the Mexican club will be judged by the TAS (Tribunal Arbitral do Esporte). The expectation is that it will be next month.

What happened?

With an active contract with Santos, Cueva signed to play for Pachuca.

He claimed non-payment of wages to ask for termination.

FIFA authorized Cueva to sign with the Mexicans on February 14, 2020, but recognized Santos’ right to claim compensation for non-consensual transfers

Under Fifa rules, a player can only have a contract with one team at a time.

Pachuca goes down in history because he signed a player who wasn’t free. FIFA considers that the Mexican team must be jointly and severally liable for the payment of compensation to Peixe.

How FIFA reached the value of BRL 40.1 million

BRL 23.9 million must be paid for breach of contract.

Another R$ 16.2 million is what Cueva would receive from the São Paulo club in the remaining contract period.

Cueva and Pachuca will also have to pay 5% interest to Santos. The deadline is 45 days.

Curiosity: Santos will also have to reimburse Cueva for R$694,000. The amount refers to labor allowances not paid by Santos.

What can happen if Cueva doesn’t pay?

The Peruvian could be suspended from football and be banned from playing in official matches for at least six months if you don’t pay.

Pachuca may suffer a “transfer ban” and not being able to hire players for some transfer windows. The two parties have 21 days to file an appeal, which will be judged by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport).

How did Cueva arrive at Santos?

On February 7, 2019, the Brazilian club and Krasnodar, from Russia, agreed to transfer Cueva to Peixe. He was agreed on a contract until December 31, 2022. The club from São Paulo paid R $ 500 thousand per month for the player. Hired at the request of Jorge Sampaoli in 2019, the midfielder only played in sixteen matches. Thus, he preferred to terminate the contract with the club unilaterally and transferred to Pachuca, from Mexico.