Taylor Swift at DC Comics? It exists in the universe, and we can prove it to you! | DC & DCEU

The resounding success of Taylor Swift does not extend only to music, series and films, because the artist also exists in comics, or more precisely, in dc comics.

Stan Leeeternal comic artist behind the creation of great heroes like Spider man and Fantastic Fourrecently completed his 100th posthumous birthday, and who would think that the artist was limited to just Marvel, you’re wrong. Lee has also given a new face to classic characters like batman, Cat Woman and Super man at the “rival” publisher.

Now, the dc comics is releasing some stories of these alternate versions of the characters in the eyes of Stan Lee to the universe, and in Tales from Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee #1singer, songwriter and director, Taylor Swifthad his newly released music, “Vigilante Shit”referenced in a history of the Cat Woman entitled of The Cat and the Canary. In the plot, the anti-heroine finds herself trapped in a cage next to the black canaryand when managing to escape and take down her kidnappers, the character presents a monologue that, in fact, directly quotes the lyrics of the song in question by Swift (via Screen Rant). Look:

“Vigilante Shit” is one of the strongest songs on the artist’s new studio album, “Midnights”speaking candidly about revenge and karma, which fans say is a swipe at Scooter Braun, businessman who bought the singer’s masters without her consent, in addition to the two having a feud a few years ago. Meanwhile, the comic was developed by Meghan Fitzmartin, Anthony Marques, Mark Morales, Dave Stewart and Pat Brosseau.

Many outside admirers may not know, but the successful songwriter and rising director is one of the best friends of none other than, none other than, Zoë Kravitzactress who gave life to Cat Woman in the movie of The Batmanreleased in mid-2022. The two have already worked together on songs from Swift’s recent album, including the compositions of “Lavender Haze” and “Karma”.

Meanwhile, “Midnights”new studio album by Taylor Swift, is now available on all music platforms. Listen: