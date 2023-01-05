Technicians say not to use PS5 vertically and cause discussions on the internet

Facebook

The website Wololo.net released an article that is causing a lot of discussions on the internet. Basically, it is said that if you have a PS5 and you can place it horizontally, use it that way instead of vertically.

First off, according to Sony officials and most tech sites, you can use your PS5 vertically or horizontally – the device was designed for that. According to Yasuhiro Ootori of Sony’s design department, it doesn’t matter how you choose to place the PS5; the posture, whether vertical or horizontal, will not affect the cooling.

However, technicians who repair consoles in France have been talking a lot about a problem that is not isolated (according to them): the leakage of liquid metal.

The problem, according to technician ’68Logic’, is that the liquid metal used to cool the APU can sometimes leak and become uneven, which affects, among many other things, cooling.

Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there pic.twitter.com/A4Do3TkcXk — Consoles System (@68Logic) January 4, 2023

Ben Montana, owner of the ILoveMyConsole specialist workshop in France, has also been trying to draw attention to this issue for months. He says these are not isolated cases. According to him, the risk is high for PS5 that stay upright for a long time, and says that all models are impacted. This includes digital edition consoles as shown in the image below (some people theorize that Blu Ray drive vibrations can make the problem worse on PS5 with reader).

In theory, the liquid metal used to cool CPUs is not an issue. The cooling mechanism and the CPU are so hard pressed that nothing should spill or “fall out” (when the right amount is applied) just because of gravity, which is why there is usually no concern with using a motherboard vertically, even when we are using liquid metal.

However, it appears that several cases have shown that the PS5’s “seal” between the APU and its cooler can sometimes move or become damaged. In this case, if your PS5 is lying horizontally, the liquid metal will remain flat and retain most of its thermal properties to help cool the PS5. But if your PS5 is upright and “something” bad happens to the seal, there’s a risk of the liquid metal progressively falling out, becoming uneven, affecting its cooling capacity and possibly hitting components it shouldn’t. YouTuber TheCod3r explains, in a somewhat sensational way, this problem.

Should I be concerned?

Not at first. We are entering the third year of the PS5 and, despite the technician saying that these are not isolated cases, it should be something much more frequent considering that more than 30 million consoles have already been sold.

Also, YouTuber TechRax drops a PS5 off a multi-story building and the liquid metal compartment is left intact. That is, it is basically very unlucky for your PS5 to leak liquid metal – and it is quite likely that this would happen whether it is horizontally or vertically.

However, in the end, if you’re a neurotic person, you’ve had problems with previous consoles and you have room to use the PS5 horizontally, use it that way. Otherwise, there’s nothing to worry about. Or maybe it’s necessary to use it upside down, like the head of PlayStation Studios.