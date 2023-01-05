Telegram founders launch Google Drive rival that pays users with cryptocurrencies

The TON Foundation, the company that manages the blockchain created by the founders of Telegram, is starting a data storage ecosystem called Ton Storage, according to a statement sent to CoinDesk.

The project aims to allow users to exchange files of any size, and offers financial incentives to those willing to operate the service to host user files and be paid for it in the form of the TON cryptocurrency.

The owner of the data needs to buy TON to pay for the service, and the person who holds the data (which can be anyone) receives the crypto and can exchange it for money at exchanges.

“A node operator (the computer that validates data on the network) and a user create a smart contract on the TON blockchain that guarantees that the user will pay a fixed amount in Toncoin (TON) to store files for a period of time. predetermined time,” the statement said.

This will ensure participants can store data “virtually in perpetuity,” the statement added.

How it works

Ton Storage operates as a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing system using the TON blockchain. In an attempt to decentralize file storage, websites can be hosted on TON Storage, for example, dispensing with centralized servers such as those offered by companies like Amazon and Google.

Because TON Storage uses P2P file sharing similar to popular torrenting – a way of storing a file between locations distributed across the Internet – users can securely exchange files of any size and ensure that all data is backed up securely and encrypted. .

Historically, there hasn’t been much of an incentive to store data in torrents, among other reasons because the files aren’t guaranteed to last. TON Storage aims to change that by offering users incentives to host files and become node operators.

“Anyone can become a node operator on the TON network and receive payments from other users to host files – even if they only operate one node,” the developers said.

“The accessibility of this new product will encourage new independent users to join the TON network, helping to further grow the TON ecosystem.”

The move comes after a tough few weeks for similar decentralized file storage tokens such as Filecoin (FIL), Storj (STORJ) and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) after traders liquidated their positions at record levels.

Coins were liquidated under the questioning of the sustainability of these protocols, which require more and more storage capacity, but without use cases that attract users in a way capable of sustaining the business.

