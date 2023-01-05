The best black movies of 2022

In 2022 major productions debuted in black cinema. Passing through renowned productions such as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ or even ‘A Mulher Rei’, we also followed the success of national cinema with ‘Marte Um’ and ‘Provisional Measure’. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of some of the best black films of the year. Did you manage to watch them all?

Synopsis: ‘A Mulher Rei’ accompanies Nanisca (Viola Davis) who was an army commander in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group was composed only of women who, together, fought French colonizers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. Known as the Agojie, the group was created as its male population faced high casualties in the increasingly frequent violence and war with neighboring West African states.

Where to watch: Available for rent on Youtube, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Google Play Film.

Synopsis: In the sequel to ‘Black Panther’, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (among them, Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation of world powers that intervene after the death of King T’Challa. As the people of Wakanda struggle to embark on a new chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. .

Where to watch: It is still showing in theaters.

DESCENDANT

Synopsis: Descendants of enslaved Africans who arrived in Alabama on an illegal vessel in the 1860s seek justice and reconciliation when the ship’s remains are found.

Where to watch: Netflix

Synopsis: In an initiative to repair the slavery past, the Brazilian government enacts a provisional measure and provokes an immediate reaction in the National Congress. Parliamentarians approve a measure that obliges black citizens to move to Africa with the intention of resuming their origins. The approval directly affects the lives of the couple formed by the doctor Capitú (Tais Araújo) and the lawyer Antônio (Alfred Enoch), as well as their cousin, the journalist André (Seu Jorge), who lives with them in the same apartment.

Where to watch: Globoplay

Synopsis: A black family from the outskirts of Contagem, Minas Gerais, seeks to follow their dreams in a country that has just elected an extreme right-wing man as president, who represents the opposite of everything they are.

Where to watch: Available for rent on streaming platforms.

Synopsis: A California town begins to have bizarre and extraterrestrial events. A pair of brothers played by Keke Palmer (True Jackson and Alice) and Daniel Kaluuya (Run and Judas and the Black Messiah), own a horse ranch and are neighbors of an amusement park in a television series of the character played by Steven Yeun, inspired by the wild west. The two then witness bizarre events and flying saucers.

Where to watch: Available for rent on streaming platforms.

Synopsis: Film starring Will Smith follows the story of Peter, a former slave who was brutally removed from his family after being illegally captured by his former master’s henchmen.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

