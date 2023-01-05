The controversial video of Neymar that angered the whole of Brazil as they mourned the death of Pelé

Pelé died on Thursday (29), aged 82

World football is in mourning. Brazil, the world’s greatest football champion, did too. The crowd of Santos soccer club, also in mourning. Last Thursday (29), Edson Arantes do Nascimentothe greatest of all time, Skin, died at the age of 82. With health problems since last year, the former player had been hospitalized since November 29 in São Paulo. During the world Cup of Qatar, several homages were paid to him, not only from the Brazilian Teamwhich he defended for so many years and won the tournament three times (1958, 1962, 1970), but by various personalities from the world of football.

Pelé arrived at Santos very young, in 1956. With the legendary white shirt, he made 1,116 games, with 1,091 goals, winning several titles that raised the level of Peixe to be the greatest football team in the world. There were two America’s Liberatorsin 1962 and 1963, also conquering the Club World Cup in the same years, beating the Benfica it’s the Milan in the title decision. Upon leaving Peixe in 1974, the King of Football would still defend the New York Cosmosat the end of the 1970s.

the wake at Vila Belmiro gathered, according to estimates by Santos, more than 230 thousand people during the two days. In the funeral procession through the streets of the city, a crowd accompanied the funeral Fire Department. However, one absence was very felt from the funeral: Neymar. shirt number 10 Brazilian Team and offspring of Peixe like Pelé, the player would not have been released by Paris Saint-Germain to attend the funeral. However, the French club denied it, and the former barcelona was seen at a party. He was represented by his father.

king and minister

During the period from 1995 to 1998, the King of Football was Minister of Sport in Brazilduring the first government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso. Off the pitch, he also acted as a sports commentator for Rede Globo in three editions of world Cup: 1990, 1994 and 1998. In the second, held in the United States, his image hugging the narrator Galvão Bueno during the celebration of the tetra went viral, and is used in several internet memes, and also in tributes made to the former number 10 shirt.