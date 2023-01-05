“The crowd was very angry”; Mauro Cezar ‘craves’ that Série A rival cannot compete with Flamengo

There is no doubt that the Flamengo promises to fight again for the titles in 2023, just as he did in 2022, where he lifted the Copa do Brasil and also Libertadores cups. The team will now be led by Vítor Pereira, since, in a very controversial way, the Portuguese “abandoned ship” at Corinthians at the end of the season.

This issue has even been one of the most talked about in Brazil in recent times, returning to the spotlight during the presentation of Portuguese in Mais Querido. When talking about Timão’s backstage and also about this Portuguese issue, Mauro Cezar Pereira gave a statement on the Bate Pronto programfrom Jovem Pan, and the alvinegra crowd was very irritated:

“You see Corinthians with a high debt, plus the debt of the stadium, and this is the most important point that the fans should demand from the managers: Corinthians cannot compete with Flamengo. And Vítor Pereira is a thermometer of this, because you can see the difference in the guy’s position. Forget about the mother-in-law, think about the personal side and the guy thinking about him”began the journalist, who did not stop there:

“It is inappropriate for Corinthians to collect half, for example, of what Flamengo collects in the year. The right thing would be for the two to be fighting, head to head, with Palmeiras too, which has good management, the 3 there fighting, that would be normal (…). Corinthians has a management that only indebted the Club, but the discussion is Vítor Pereira. Do you know what that turns into? A huge smokescreen“added the communicator.

“There is a reality check there, which I think is a key point and even provokes some untimely reactions from some segments of the media: Corinthians cannot compete with Flamengo today. I think this is absurd, I think it shouldn’t be like that. And you won’t compete if you don’t stop, think and reorganize yourself”concluded Mauro.