The Gazette | Kleber Andrade should host Flamengo and Fluminense games for Carioca

Kleber Andrade may once again be the stage for Carioca Championship matches. (Bernardo Bracony)



Capixaba fans will be able to watch two matches of the Carioca Championship this month. Flamengo and Fluminense will come to Espírito Santo to face Madureira at the Kleber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica.

The information was initially disclosed by the website ge. the report of The Gazette sought the Secretariat of Sports and Leisure (Sesport), which confirmed the negotiations for holding the games, but said that there is still no confirmation, as it is waiting for the payment of the fee for using the stadium.

“The Secretariat for Sports and Leisure (Sesport) was approached by a businessman to hold two Madureira games at the Kleber Andrade State Stadium, for the Carioca Championship, on January 18 and 22, against Flamengo and Fluminense, respectively. However, not yet there was no payment of the fees for the lease of the stadium to take place”, informed Sesport, by note.

Responsible for hosting the game, Ingresso SA confirmed the arrival of Flamengo and announced that the price, start date and ticket sales points will be announced in the coming days.

Flamengo’s match against Madureira is valid for the second round of the Carioca Championship and is scheduled for January 18, a Wednesday, at 7 pm. The field command is from the suburban tricolor, which negotiated the transfer of the match venue, which would be in Conselheiro Galvão, to Kleber Andrade.

In the next round, Madureira will face Fluminense, in a game that should also be held at Kleber Andrade. The match is scheduled for January 22, a Sunday, at 6 pm.

The last time the red-black played for Kleber Andrade was on March 18, 2018, for the Campeonato Carioca. On the occasion, the red-and-black thrashed Portuguesa by 4-0, with goals from Everton Ribeiro, Henrique Dourado and Geuvânio (2).



January 4, 2023 at 7:21 pm

Flamengo’s last game in the State was on March 18, 2018, and not on February 18, 2018, as previously published.

