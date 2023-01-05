“The Girl From Plainville” recalls real-life tragedy, with Colton Ryan and Elle Fanning as Conrad and Michelle. The challenge for creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus was enormous. The story of Coco and Michelle had not only been dissected by the press at the time, but the documentary series “I Love You, Now Die” (2019), by HBO, was successful in recounting the entire tragic trajectory of the case. But “The Girl From Plainville” goes further and creates a fictional work about the troubled relationship.

Exploring the nuances of its characters, “The Girl From Plainville” paints a painful portrait of both sides, without romanticizing or making a spectacle of Coco’s decisions. In addition, the series explores the subject of bulimia and depression, with conviction.

Powered by Elle Fanning’s energetic performance, the character’s journey deconstructs the myth of the psychotic girl who influenced her boyfriend to kill himself. By the way, Elle Fanning was very similar to the real Michelle Carter, as well as the entire cast. The characterization is awesome! The performances are honest, but it’s up to Fanning to be the icing on the cake of “The Girl From Plainville”. The actress built a believable character with expressive acting.

Excessively slow, the miniseries has little flavor for those who love dramatic thrillers and relies heavily on the curiosity of others to ensure the general public’s concentration until the end.

The series is based on real events. In 2014, the macabre story of Conrad “Coco” Roy and Michelle Carter made the pages of every newspaper and magazine in the United States. He, a young man of just 18, took his own life after his girlfriend, 17, encouraged him to do so via text messages.

“The Girl From Plainville” portrays the relationship between two young people who communicate almost all the time only through virtual means. Although they met and grew closer during the school’s summer break, they both lived in different cities.

“The Girl From Plainville” is available on Lionsgate Plus.