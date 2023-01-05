the importance of holding striker Marcos Leonardo

Between comings and goings, Santos reorganizes the squad for the 2023 season. Striker Marcos Leonardo, for example, is an important player that Peixe plans to count on this year. In addition to quality, the player – despite being young – has been building himself as a leader.

The shirt number 9 from Santos was the club’s top scorer in the season, with 21 goals, in his first year in the professional team. The outstanding performances earned the young player the call to the Brazilian national team to play in the South American sub-20.

However, with the Paulista Championship knocking on the door and the simultaneous event between the two competitions, Peixe should not release the striker, who is already preparing with the rest of the squad for his debut in the State. Odair Hellmann’s team plays the first round against Mirassol, on January 14, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro.

leader role

Even at just 19 years old, the striker was one of the leaders of the squad in 2022, a troubled year for Peixe, and called for responsibility on several occasions.

At the beginning of the year, the club struggled not to be relegated in the Campeonato Paulista and only got rid of the fall in the last round. Then, in the Copa do Brasil, he was thrashed by rival Corinthians and fell in the round of 16.

The same scenario happened in the Sudamericana, when the team said goodbye to the competition after being eliminated on penalties by Deportivo Táchira-VEN, in the middle of Vila Belmiro. Marcos Leonardo made a point of speaking to the press and apologizing to the fans

Finally, after the 3-0 defeat by Botafogo, which took Santos out of the fight for a spot in the 2023 Libertadores, the boy also slapped himself on the way out of the stadium.

Lack of a reserve for the number 9 shirt

Important piece in the Santos attack, Peixe still has the “headache” of not having a reserve for Marcos Leonardo. An immediate replacement could be another youngster: Rwan Seco. Midfielder Lucas Barbosa can also play more forward and is another piece that also replaces the number 9 shirt.

Eyes should also turn to the base categories, especially to Deivid, who even scored in the victory over São Raimundo-RR in the debut of the Copinha.

The situation became even more delicate after the departure of Angulo. The midfielder, who left the club last month, could also appear as an option. In the absence of Marcos Leonardo, the Ecuadorian has also been tested in the position.