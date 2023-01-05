The McBaguette you coveted in “Emily In Paris” does exist. Know where to taste (and how much it costs) – Food

If you’ve seen the latest season of “Emily In Paris,” you know exactly what it’s all about. The McBaguette (a baguette made by McDonald’s in France) was the star of the first episode of this third season. But in this case, reality surpasses fiction: McBaguette really exists.

The proposal appears in the Netflix series when Doug, the ex-boyfriend of the protagonist, Emily Cooper, tells the marketing assistant that McDonald’s is looking for a French agency to launch the product.

Emily (Lily Collins), as a marketing assistant for Sylvie’s new company (and Savoir at the same time), sees immense potential, as this is an important client with money. However, when she presents the idea to her boss, played by actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, she does not get the desired approval, since it is not a luxury brand, a segment they usually work with.

The North American’s persistence wins out once again and they end up advancing to a campaign with a “classic look”, just as Emily described it to the client. “The French are very fond of McDonald’s”, underlined the chef. “They think it’s a small luxury,” added Emily.

Viewers get a glimpse of this new product when Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) takes Emily to lunch at a Parisian McDonald’s. “This is so chic”, reacts the main character. “It’s just like McDonald’s, but adapted to French culture”, explains the cook, referring to the brand’s space on the Champs Elysées.

Emily and Gabriel have lunch at McDonald's on the Champs Elysées.

And the truth is that McBaguette can even be tasted in real life. According to NBC News, it first appeared in 2012 and has since made sporadic returns as a limited edition product. For the promotion of the third season of “Emily In Paris”, it is back, but, again, not definitively.

“The most French of our hamburgers is back at McDonald’s” is how they announce it, crispy baguette, which goes in the oven, to later take two beef patties, lettuce, slices of French Emmental cheese and a sauce with two mustards.

But this return is special, as they have created an entire Emily In Paris menu, which, in addition to the McBaguette, includes medium-sized fries, medium-sized drink of your choice and two maracons (one cherry and one brownie). It is on sale in France for €11.55.

McBaguette

MAGG contacted McDonald’s Portugal in order to find out if this product or menu would be available in Portuguese lands, obtaining the following response: “The McBaguette is not planned to be launched in Portugal. It is currently an exclusive product on the market French, to the taste of local consumers”. Like the McBaguette, there are, in Portugal, for example, the McBifana and the McLusitano.