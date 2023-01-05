The message that Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Lionel Messi and Mbappé after going to the Middle East

Cristiano Ronaldo

January 4, 2023 · 7:00 am

Cristiano Ronaldo arranged your trip to the Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, after a soap opera that started during the Qatar World Cup. With his departure defined, some questions are raised about the routine that the Portuguese star will have. In a league clearly weaker than the European ones, fans wonder what to expect in the coming years.

Cristiano Ronaldowho calls himself a “unique player”, declared on Tuesday (3) that his work in Europe “is done” and that his transfer to the Saudi club Al-Nassr from Riyadhdoes not mean the end of your career. “In Europe, my work is done, I won everything, I played in the most important clubs”, said the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar at a press conference at Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh.

the five times Gold ballwhich broke with the Manchester United at the beginning of worldsigned a contract until June 2025 for an estimated total amount of €200 million. “Many clubs in Europe, but also in Brazil, Australia, the United States and even Portugal tried to sign, but I had given my word to this club”, assured the striker who arrived the night before in Riyadh.

galactic dream

CR7considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was presented to fans of the Saudi club whose wealthy and ambitious owners see in his signature a first milestone destined to start a galactic dream, “Coming to Saudi Arabia is not the end of my career”, completed ronaldo.