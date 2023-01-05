The Most Expensive Movies on Netflix
11 hours ago
Netflix has invested more and more in its productions, with Hollywood weight names and many special effects. See your biggest budget movies
Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion
Released in 2021, the action movie involving zombies and theft had a budget of US$ 90 million. It stars Dave Bautista
The Midnight Sky
The drama, starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones, was released in 2020 and cost $100 million.
Bright
Will Smith stars in the action-fantasy feature, released in 2017. It has a budget of $106 million
The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
Making an animation is also expensive. That movie, released in 2021 and featuring the voices of Maya Rudolph and Olivia Colman, cost $110 million.
Frontier Operation
Another action movie for the list and also with familiar names like Ben Affleck and Pedro Pascal. Released in 2019, the film takes place in South America and cost US$ 115 million
rightful king
When the cast is large, the fee is certainly too. Starring Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, the historical action drama cost $120 million
Squad 6
Lots of explosions and special effects, the 2019 Ryan Reynolds-starring film cost $150 million
the irish
The crime drama film is set in the 1950s and stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. It was released in 2019 and had a budget of $160 million.
Red Alert
Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson form the perfect shot in this 2021 action movie that cost $200 million to make
Hidden Agent
Released in 2022, it’s another big-budget Netflix movie worth $200 million. The action movie stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.
