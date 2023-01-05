The new WhatsApp tool that surprised many people

Currently, the Whatsapp is the most popular messaging app among Brazilians. The platform is involved in both personal and professional conversations. Thus, there is a trick that allows you to separate the two areas, the so-called secret mode.

In practice, with the resource, users can have two WhatsApps on the same device. For this reason, the method also serves to use the application secretly, with greater account privacy. The good news is that there is more than one way to do this.

Thus, the user can choose the option that best meets their needs on a daily basis. In any case, each account must be registered under a different number. However, it is important to note that some of the methods may not work on all devices.

WhatsApp secret mode

As mentioned, there are ways to use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone. The first one is by downloading the whatsapp business. The process is similar to the conventional application, however, the requested information must be about the company or business.

Another option is to use the copy app function, available on some smartphone models. Normally it can appear with the following names: “Dual App”, “Twin Apps”, “Clone Apps” and “Dual Messenger”, depending on the device used, as long as it is Android.

How to use WhatsApp secret mode

Step by step to use WhatsApp Business:

Download the app on your cell phone; Agree to the terms of service; Select “Use another number”; Enter the phone number that will be used on the Business account; Complete the verification steps and customize the profile.

With this, you will have two apps on your mobile. Now, see how to use the copy application function:

Go to your device settings and tap on “Apps” or “Advanced Features”; Select “Dual Apps” or “Dual Messenger”; Choose WhatsApp as an option; A message will appear asking if you want to install a copy of the messenger, tap “Install”; When the procedure is completed, look for the WhatsApp icon that has an orange mark; Open the app and register a new phone number in it.

That’s it, as in the old option, now you will have two WhatsApp on the same cell phone and with different accounts.