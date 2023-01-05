Not everyone is firm about the announced sequel. Princess’ diarylike Julie Andrews, who played the Queen of Genovia in the first two films. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained the reasons why she will not be seen in the upcoming feature film.

“I think we know it probably won’t be possible“, said Andrews about his participation in the third title of the franchise created by Meg Cabot.

Continued: “There was talk of a third movie shortly after the release of the second one, but how many years has it been since then? And I am much older and Annie the princess or queen is much older. And I’m not sure it would work out, I mean, in terms of us doing that, I doubt that right now.“.

For her, one thing is certain: they took too long to approve a new film. “I think it would be too late to do that now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever happened. And then Garry left us. [Para] especially for me, it’s too far gone now to go back to that. It’s a lovely thought, but I think it probably wouldn’t be possible.” concluded by recalling the death of the film’s original director, Garry Marshall.

while around Anne Hathaway for the new sequence is still uncertain, Debra Martin Chasewhich produced the first two feature films, has already agreed to return. Aadrita Mukerjiin reacher and supergirl, will sign the script. As of now, no director has been announced for The Princess Diaries 3.

Based on the work of Meg Cabot, Princess’ diary accompanies a young woman who ends up discovering that her grandmother is Queen of a country called Genovia, and now needs to train to assume the throne.

