The “shameful” video of the German defense minister

In Germany, calls for the resignation of the Minister of Defense are increasing. All because of Christine Lambrecht’s controversial New Year message. The minister appears in Berlin, talking about the war in Ukraine with the noise of rockets and fireworks. She says she got “a lot of impressions” about the Russian invasion and thanks for the many “meetings with interesting and wonderful people”.

For the vice-president of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Christine Lambrecht cannot forget that she is the commander-in-chief of the national army, a representative of a central government department, and also a representative of Germany abroad. “And when you talk about big meetings in this scenario, in times of war, then I have to say that ‘there is a minister who doesn’t know at all what the cabinet requires’, said Johann Wadephul.

The German media cast doubt on the minister’s suitability for the post. Bild, the most widely read newspaper in the country, speaks of a “shameful speech”.

The German Government does not want to fuel the controversy. The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said only that it was a “private video”, made without “official resources”. The deputy government spokesperson, Christiane Hoffmann, also joined in the same speech, stating that “there are no reasons to evaluate the video”.