The spirit of accommodation – Estadão

The man looks a little more tired, but President Lula’s old spirit of accommodation remains the same. Despite being much more demanding and already at the beginning of the third term, faced with the scarce patience of a huge part of the public in waiting for results.

“When are they going to leave there?”, exclaimed Lula in his new/old office in Planalto when he learned that, 48 hours after the start of his government, Bolsonaristas camps continued in military areas in front of Army barracks.

Lula participated in Alckmin’s inauguration ceremony as Minister of Industry and Commerce this Wednesday, 4. Photograph: Wilton Junior/Estadão

It was necessary to accommodate the “pacification spirit” of his Minister of Defense, who described the protests in the barracks as democratic (and thought it better to wait for them to end by themselves), with the spirit of punishment of the Minister of Justice.

In addition to influential legal voices around the president, who already wanted the head of the newly appointed Minister of Defense. Regarded as excessively peacemaker, he had spoken with Bolsonaro about the appointment of military commanders in the Lula government.

This is a minor episode compared to the difficulty of calming the nervousness of economic agents in the face of the facts of political reality. It is glaringly obvious that Lula disavowed his finance minister in the issue of fuel exemptions, although he had tried to compromise: extending the exemption for 60 days for gasoline, maintaining it for one year for diesel.

The political criterion that prevailed for making this type of decision has always been the same. It’s about doing whatever it takes to protect popularity in the very short term, and waiting for the development of events to see how it will be done for the next accommodation. It turns out that the time bought in this way is worryingly small, and the challenge of accommodating it is increasing.

On the issue of (temporary?) exemption from gasoline, Lula needs to come to terms with the Minister of the Environment, for whom tax waivers in favor of fossil fuels are an unbearable contradiction with green agendas. As the war in Ukraine is also forcing European governments to postpone the energy transition, perhaps Marina Silva will accept the accommodation without major mishaps.

The government is promising soon how it will accommodate the need to increase social spending with the need to control public spending. It promises a tax reform soon, which has so far not been achieved, basically due to the political failure of successive governments to manage to balance the complexity of antagonistic interests involved in the issue.

Since this is what Lula is all about, there should be room for accommodation.