The Ten Best Christmas Movies Ever Made

Let’s end the discussion once and for all. In your opinion, what is the best Christmas movie ever made? Our selection includes some of the classics, such as the typical romantic comedies in the style of “Simply Love” and “Love Doesn’t Take a Vacation”.

But some of the best Christmas films rarely make the traditional annual lists, such as LGBT+-themed productions and black family stories. With that in mind, we made a list of the ten best Christmas movies for you to watch this weekend:

“CAROL” (2015)

Far beyond being a Christmas movie, this is a brilliant film about female freedom – more specifically, that of an LGBT+ woman. It’s so good, it received six Oscar nominations. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2015, where it competed for the Palme d’Or, being awarded the Queer Palm and the Female Interpretation award for the performance of Rooney Mara. It is a beautiful adaptation of the book “The Price of Salt”, by Patricia Highsmithfrom 1952. It reminds us that LGBT+ stories have always existed, deserve to be told and have a lot to teach everyone.

“THE GRINCH” (2000)

Perhaps the classic of Christmas classics, “The Grinch” resonates in a very specific place for people who have experienced some form of bullying or prejudice. The Grinch was born into an ideal community, with people who didn’t accept him for being different and considered him an ugly and weird creature. He closes and turns into the villain, the one who stole Christmas – the name of the movie in English is “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”. But actually, there’s a really beautiful lesson here about breaking the cycle of treating people badly. True Christmas spirit is about having a little more kindness and respect for others.

“JUST LOVE” (2003)

This 2003 movie never gets old. It follows ten love stories and has a cast with some of the most beloved actors by the public, names like Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley. It’s hard to think of a Christmas without him.

“LOVE DOESN’T TAKE VACATION” (2006)

What would a Christmas movie list be without a romantic comedy featuring Cameron Diaz? It’s one of those who remind us that the magic of Christmas is in believing that love can come from the most unexpected places.

“A CRUSH FOR CHRISTMAS” (2021)

“A Crush for Christmas” generated a stir on social media when it was released – and no wonder. It’s a heart-warming romantic comedy about a gay couple. As simple as. As there are already so many out there with straight couples, but this one has a special meaning because LGBT+ stories can and deserve to have a happy and ideal ending.

“A SPECIAL CHRISTMAS” (2007)

A Christmas classic with an all-star cast. Loretta Devine, Idris Elba, Chris Brown and Regina King are some of the names. The plot follows a matriarch of a family with six children who get together for the first time in four years for the Christmas holiday – with all the drama and family comedy you can imagine when putting together a large family.

“TANGERINE” (2015)

Filmed by director Sean Baker on an iPhone 5, the film follows two transsexual sex worker friends on Christmas Eve. Known among fans of indie cinema, the production is a comedy worth watching.

“Mean Girls” (2004)

This isn’t exactly a Christmas classic, but any opportunity to watch “Mean Girls” should be taken. The choreography scene to the sound of “Jingle Bell Rock” is iconic for the generation that grew up in the 2000s. Amid the fever for the decade that took the trends this year, nothing better than the nostalgia of revisiting Regina George’s chaotic high school , Cady Heron, Gretchen Weiners and Karen Smith.

“THEY FORGOT ME” (1990)

One of the most famous films in history, whether Christmas or not. It’s always fun to watch the plot unfold when Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), aged 8, is forgotten by his family on a trip to Paris. The tip is to marathon both the first and second!

“THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD OF JACK” (1993)

In English, the film is called “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, which already gives a good idea of ​​​​the story. Directed by Tim Burton, known for its gothic productions, the animated film follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, who gets tired of doing Halloween every year and leaves the city limits. By chance, he ends up going through the portal of Christmas, where he sees the joy of the Christmas spirit. Upon returning to Halloween Town, he begins convincing the citizens to kidnap Santa Claus and make their own Christmas. Behind the cartoon lies a universal teaching about ambition and power. An essential film to get to know the genius universe of Tim Burton.