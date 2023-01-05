The tight skirt that will become a trend again in 2023 favors the hips with elegance – NiT

Despite having appeared in the 50s, it remains a popular model among women. There are more and more reinterpretations.

For a long time, the pencil skirt — also known as a tube skirt — was seen as a conservative piece and its use was limited to formal environments. Despite continuing to be a model associated with a certain sophistication, it is currently also used in very relaxed and casual looks. The reason? Defines the silhouette like few other pieces can. And, in 2023, the pencil skirt promises to take over the spotlight.

Between 2000 and 2010, the sophisticated style gave this type of piece a special status in the essential uniform for the office. That is, a set of uncomplicated pieces to wear on a daily basis, with a classic touch and full of attitude. THE The rediscovery of the pencil skirt is due to the appearance of reinterpretations in materials with enough elasticity to guarantee more freedom of movement.

After all, it is a tight model, up to the knee, and if the fabric is rigid and not very elastic, it does not allow you to take very large steps, for example. This design feature remains unchanged, as well as The tight fit, which follows the hips, and puts all the emphasis on the hip area.



The origin of the pencil skirt dates back to 1954, when Christian Dior designed it as part of his “H-Line” collection. The artist intended to escape the open, round H silhouette that prevailed at the time, giving way to tighter and straighter models.

Her aim was to move away from the New Look style, a trend she launched in 1947, which was characterized by long, full skirts. When launching the pencil skirt, it presented a radical change in the 50’s and the word “pencil” began to be used to describe it for being, for the molds of the time, so thin, tight and straight.

The success was almost immediate – many celebrities adopted it as a brand image. At this time, she was associated with powerful women and sex symbols, such as Grace Kelly, who wore a lime green model in the movie “Rear Window”, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren and, of course, Marilyn Monroe. The most famous blonde in the world of cinema became one of the names that most defined the success of the cartoon.

zendaya wearing a schiaparelli padlock wrap skirt, similar to the mini one featured in the fw21 collection, to the euphoria fyc panel pic.twitter.com/cDLMYLM449 — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) December 19, 2022

In recent times, Sienna Miller, Blake Lively or Victoria Beckham have been other well-known faces who have shown the full potential of the model. And Zendaya made the play gain a hype that will continue throughout the year. At an event in Los Angeles, last December, she wore a proposal by the Italian brand Schiaparelli, with a pied-de-poule pattern, decorated with a surrealist golden padlock.

Several decades later, brands — from all segments, from luxury to fast fashion — continue to recreate this fashion classic and there is no shortage of options. Click on the gallery to discover NiT’s selection, with models from various brands, colors and prices.

see gallery

“>

Custa 15,99€ na Pull&Bear. a>