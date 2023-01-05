The truth about Neymar’s humiliation at Pelé’s wake is revealed and shocked Brazil

Skin

January 05, 2023 · 06:11 am

The whole world said goodbye to your King of Football, Pelewho was buried in saints, last January 2nd. At a wake that was attended by authorities, football officials and former players. However, the absence of many names in Brazilian football was something that shocked the Brazilian press and club fans of all teams.

The death of Skin generated the commotion of several athletes on social networks. However, the absence of some players at the wake of the football icon was felt. Neymar was represented by his father, but despite not going to the wake, the star PSG was seen enjoying a party in Paris, which led to a lot of criticism of the player on the web. The Brazilian had informed the press that he would have been prevented by the French club from attending the tributes to Skin.

In the videos, the player sings in a samba circle alongside two women. Among the friends present were, Carol Cabrino, quarterback’s wife marquinhosand Bruna Biancardi, the player’s ex-girlfriend who has been with the athlete since the New Year’s party. The information about the PSG banning the player from traveling to Brazil were denied by the international press, and later by the club itself.

Neymar father went to represent his son

the father of Neymar arrived at the funeral King Pele, at Vila Belmiro, earlier this Monday afternoon, 2. To journalists, the businessman highlighted the importance of the idol for football and for Brazilians. He arrived at the place without the company of Neymar Jr, which is with the cast of PSGin Paris, training for upcoming appointments French Championship.