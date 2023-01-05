The Umbrella Academy reveals Reginald’s secret plan

In the 3rd season of The Umbrella Academy fans get to see Reginald Hargreeves’ (Colm Feore) biggest betrayal yet. It’s in the season finale that we realize what Reginald’s true secret plan really is. After facing three different apocalypses, both the Hargreeves and Sparrow Academies were faced with greater threats and a greater betrayal. That of his own father, Reginald Hargreeves.

Umbrellas and sparrows could not stop the third end of the world. That’s because the umbrellas accidentally created a kugelblitz. But what they don’t expect is that Reginald has something much worse in store for them in The Umbrella Academy.

At the end of Season 3, only two members of Sparrow Academy are alive. Ben (Justin H. Min) and Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez). Both join Umbrella’s team members to try to stop the apocalypse. However, this time it was not possible.

To everyone’s surprise, Reginald had even worse plans. In fact, he wanted to use the children to power a machine that will reset the timeline. Thus allowing him to create a new reality in The Umbrella Academyy. But it turns out that this “prank” almost killed their adopted children.

The final scenes of The Umbrella Academy show Reginald as the main villain of the series, but not only that. It also reveals their true plans, and with it, why their teams will never succeed.

Team failures in The Umbrella Academy

Umbrella was unsuccessful while Reginald was alive for one simple reason. They broke up and stopped talking. It was only after their father’s death that they got back together and are slowly mending their relationship.

On the other hand, Sparrow Academy seemed like Reginald’s perfect team. But deep down, they don’t get along and go too far to make sure Reginald doesn’t manipulate them. However, the faults committed by both teams were not their fault.

They were just reflecting Reginald’s flaws and obsessions. These, in turn, are intrinsically rooted in control and power.

Reginald’s story earns him the sympathy of fans

In the 3rd season of The Umbrella Academy, it was revealed that Reginald did all this to bring his dead wife, Abigail, back. As well as to restore your destroyed planet. That was enough to sympathize with him.

However, at the end of the season, the world he created is controlled by him. We see this in the memorial park and the buildings named after him. This shows that what Reginald really wants is power and control. That’s why two teams, no matter who the members are, are doomed to fail.

Reginald conveyed his own corrupted concept of what a hero should be to his teams. Preventing them from working as cohesive units. And so, achieving success as real superhero teams. As such, many of Umbrella’s and Sparrow Academy’s failures are actually Reginald’s fault.

Reginald’s fall in The Umbrella Academy

Reginald’s timeline reset has allowed him to create a world where he is in charge. So much so that the Hargreeves lose their powers in The Umbrella Academy. Reginald also manages to bring his wife back, who appears at his side.

This means that he managed to fulfill all the stages of his plan and at the same time, this implies that his downfall is near. Now that Reginald has shown his true colors and the lengths he’s willing to go to get what he wants, it gives both teams the tools to destroy him.

The Umbrella Academy is nearing its end, with the 4th season being the last of the series. This means that at the end of the program, we will definitely see an intense battle between the umbrellas and the sparrows against their all-powerful additive father.

So what do you think will happen to the character?

