The Walking Dead Will Jump Back In Time In Negan And Maggie Spinoff

Despite the end of The Walking Dead (2010-2022) in November last year, the franchise will gain new chapters soon. The next one, scheduled for April, will be Dead City, a spin-off starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). But don’t expect to see the action pick up right where it left off – the spin-off series will jump forward several years in its narrative!

The leap in time was confirmed by AMC itself, the channel that airs the entire saga of The Walking Dead in the United States, by releasing the official synopsis of the new production. “Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan, and they now must form a tenuous alliance to accomplish a dangerous mission,” the text begins.

“Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan which, because it has been isolated since the start of the zombie apocalypse, has developed unique threats. In town, the two encounter native New Yorkers, evade a cop with a troubled record, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair delve into the depths of the undead-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their pasts are just as threatening as the dangers of the present.”

The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City will have six episodes. Lauren Cohan, however, is already thinking about new batches of episodes. “Sometimes people say to me, ‘Wow, you’ve been doing the show for a long time.’ I just say, ‘And I hope to keep doing it forever,'” said the actress in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She left the original series in the ninth season after complaining about pay differences with her male counterparts, but returned in the 10th year after her bet on Whiskey Cavalier (2019) fell through.

Eli Jorné, writer and co-executive producer of the mother series, will serve as showrunner for The Walking Dead: Dead City. The attraction will be overseen by franchise content director Scott M. Gimple. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also serve as producers.

AMC also approved two other spin-offs of The Walking Dead: one that will tell the adventures of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in France and another that will show the love story of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Not to mention the new season of Fear the Walking Dead and the Tales of the Walking Dead anthology, which is still unpublished in Brazil.