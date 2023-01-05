these are the laptops you’ll want in 2023

CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show), a world fair for the technology sector, started in Las Vegas, in the United States, and a series of news has already been announced.

Some highlights go to the notebook sector, in which manufacturers show the main trends for the segment in 2023:

Even thinner and lighter devices.

High resolution screens.

Bold settings, especially on gamer models.

Check out the models announced by Acer, Dell, LG and HP below.

maple

Acer highlights at CES the first notebooks of the Swift Go line.

The equipment has an ultra-light and thin design as a differential, with an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz — an index that involves the speed and fluidity with which the scenes are displayed. The bigger the better.

The new range will be available in two models

Acer Swift Go 16 and maple Swift go 14

notebook swift go Image: Disclosure/ Acer

The screen of the 16-inch model has a high resolution of 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000), while that of the 14 has 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800).

Both are TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified, ensuring eyes are protected from harmful light.

Slim in design and very lightweight, the models are 14.9 mm thick and weigh 1.6 kg (16″) and 1.3 kg (14″).

The processor is the 13th generation Intel Core H series. To help with performance, the equipment has 16 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD storage.

The battery promises an average autonomy of 9.5 hours.

Acer Swift X14 (SFX14-71)

Swift X14 laptop Image: Disclosure/ Acer

Another model of the brand underwent a redesign and now features a 14-inch OLED screen, with 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It has the same processor as the brothers above — which can be accompanied by Nvidia’s new graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4050.

To make sure everything stays cool, there’s a bigger fan than the previous generation and a dedicated keyboard air intake, plus dual copper heatsinks.

The set of ports includes two USB-C, one HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader. It also has a webcam with 1440p resolution (QHD).

Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T)

laptop swift 14 Image: Disclosure/ Acer

This model comes with two 14-inch touchscreen options: one with WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600) and the other with WUXGA (1920 x 1200).

The main novelties are the Ocean Glass ecological touchpad, the webcam and the fingerprint reader.

In addition, its structure is thin (14.95 mm) and very light (1.2 kg), with aerospace aluminum finish and diamond-cut edges — which promises greater resistance.

The specs themselves haven’t gone through a revolution. The Swift 14 comes with 13th generation Intel Core H Series processors and the model, like the previous ones, has dual cooler cooling and copper heatsinks.

Acer Nitro 16 and maple nitro 17

Acer Nitro 16 Image: Disclosure/ Acer

With a gamer footprint, the notebook has a 16-inch screen and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which makes moving images (as in the case of games) more fluid.

The 17 model (with a 17.3-inch screen) has two resolution options:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with refresh rate between 144 Hz and 165 Hz

Quad HD (2560 x 1440) with 165Hz rate (more advanced)

Both have 2TB of internal storage, which uses a 4th Generation M2 PCIe SSD, which promises plenty of space and speed.

The performance is completed by a generous RAM: 32 GB DDR5.

To avoid overheating, the models come with a double cooler, shielding with thermal paste and air vents on the sides and back of the device.

dell

Another manufacturer that also announced the news at CES 2023 was Dell. The brand highlighted its Concept Nyx server and also expanded its Alienware and G Series gaming notebook lines.

dell alienware m18

laptop alienware m18 Image: Disclosure / Dell

It is the largest model in the brand’s gamer family with an 18-inch screen, a screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a refresh rate that can reach 165 Hz at maximum resolution — or 480 Hz at Full HD (1,920 x 1,200).

According to Dell, the launch has a performance 35% higher than the company’s previous models.

The processors are the Core i9-13900HX, the Core i7-13700HX and the Core i7-13650HX. The equipment also has the latest generations of Nvidia GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

The model’s cooling has been updated with a new thermal compound on the CPU (Central Processing Unit) and on the video card, which works in conjunction with other solutions, such as the larger vapor chamber, the four coolers, five air intakes and heatsinks. of heat.

Dell Alienware m16

laptop alienware m16 Image: Disclosure / Dell

The general configuration is the same as the m18 version, but there are differences in the set of ports: there are only two USB-A ports and there is no USB-C on the side.

It has a 16-inch screen with two resolution options:

2560 x 1600 and 165 or 240 Hz refresh rate

Full HD (1920 x 1200) with a refresh rate of 480 Hz.

Image: Disclosure

Dell Alienware x16 and x14

Both notebooks have a very “premium” footprint, with aluminum covers and magnesium alloy chassis.

The x16 has a 16-inch display with resolutions:

2560 x 1600 with 165 Hz or 240 Hz refresh rate Hz

1920 x 1200 with 480Hz refresh rate.

There are versions with Intel Core i9-12900HK, Core i7-13800H and Core i7-13620H processors.

The RAM memory is 32 GB and the storage space varies between 256 GB and 4 TB.

The x14 (14-inch screen) has Intel Core i7-13620H or Core i5-13420H processors. RAM memory reaches 32 GB and SSD storage varies between 256 GB and 4 TB.

Image: Disclosure

Dell G16 and G15

These models are also for the gamer audience, with 16- and 15-inch screens, respectively, and a metal finish and four-zone RGB backlighting.

Both will come with 13th generation Intel Core i9 processors, the possibility of equipping the set with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series video card and will have up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM memory.

lg

LG focuses on thin and light notebooks in the Gram lineup.

According to the manufacturer, the main focus of the line is mobility and, therefore, the equipment weighs less than one kilo.

lg gram ultra slim

lg gram ultra slim Image: Disclosure / LG

The laptop is only 12.5 millimeters thick and weighs only 998 grams, making it one of the lightest models available on the market.

The screen is a 15.6-inch OLED, with anti-glare technology, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

In addition, the performance suite features 13th generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors.

LG Gram Style

The model will be released in two sizes: 14 and 16 inches.

The OLED screen has anti-glare technology and two configuration options:

3200 x 2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

2880 x 1800 resolution and 90 Hz.

The back section has glass that changes color depending on the lighting.

hp

HP took its model to CES 2023 Dragonfly G4.

Dragonfly G4 laptop Image: Disclosure/ HP

It comes with a 13.5-inch screen and different resolutions: Full HD+ or 3K2K (3,000 x 2,000).

While the most basic model has an IPS screen, the most advanced uses OLED. And both will have a touchscreen option on the dashboard.

The exact processor has not been revealed by the brand, but it is likely to be a 13th generation Intel.

The configuration is completed by RAM memory of up to 32 GB and SSD storage of up to 2 TB.