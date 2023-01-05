‘They don’t know how to deal with strong women’

Emily Ratajkowski is upset with men. After going out recently with handsome and famous guys like Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer, among others, the model confessed in a new episode of her podcast “High Low with EmRata”, that she is tired of dating men who “can’t handle” strong women.

Emily, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, father of her son Sylvester, 21 months, in September, believes that some guys don’t even know what they want in a relationship and leave a lot to be desired.

“They really think they want an independent partner, but ultimately, they don’t like to feel ‘neutered’ and the relationship doesn’t go forward”, he laments.

Speaking with guest Olivia Ponton Emily tore up the verb:

“They say, ‘You’re special. You did it.’ Then they slowly feel helpless and don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. Then you’re back to square one.”, she criticizes, classifying the situation as “f*cked and unfair”, which makes her “understand dating women”.

She said: “There may be competition… but it doesn’t feel like anyone is taking anything away from someone else… Oddly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens. Strength and power are associated with the masculine, and once a woman has that, a man doesn’t know what else he has. But I’m like, ‘How about you just get better at expressing your emotions and being there for me, emotionally? That would be nice.’” she suggested her.

Recently, Emily revealed that she entered a dating app and received some ’emotional’ lines and ‘direct requests’ from women, so she doesn’t rule out that her next relationship is with a woman.

CLASSIC MISOGYNYY

Emily Ratajkowski did not remain silent when seeing the treatment that the press has given to Adam Levineafter the singer was exposed in inappropriate conversations with several girls, on Instagram, while his wife, model Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Emily, who recently filed for divorce after cheating on her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, apparently addressed the Levine scandal in a video on TikTok, albeit without mentioning the Maroon 5 musician by name.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” said Ratajkowski, 31.

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative. If you’re the only one in a relationship, you’re the one obligated to be loyal.”

The model commented that the idea of ​​blaming “the other woman” is “designed to keep women apart”.

“I think a big problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible’… We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women. We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It’s machismo. It’s classic misogyny.”

DREAM GIRL

Looks like Pete Davidson fell in love for Emily Ratajkowski. The two were spotted together recently, and according to sources, they are hanging out and getting to know each other better. But according to a source close to the ex of kim kardashianthe model is everything the comedian has ever dreamed of and her mother is excited to meet her.

“After spending Thanksgiving together and going to the New York Knicks game, it’s pretty obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is head over heels in love with Emily Ratajkowski,” a source told HollywoodLife magazine. .

“He talks about [Emily] nonstop with her friends and told several people that she is ‘the girl of his dreams’ (…) both are invested in this relationship”, assures the informant.

