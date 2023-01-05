“They fear his departure”; Vini Jr dissatisfaction scares Real Madrid and Flamengo ‘turns on the alert’

Striker revealed by Flamengo is one of the great stars of world football and “balances” the market

After a positive season, with Copa do Brasil titles, over Corinthians, and Libertadores da América, against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo is preparing the project for the year 2023. With the ebb and flow of the market, the fans pay attention possible exits and reinforcements for the team from Rio, now led by Vítor Pereira.

With planning for the season looming on the horizon, Flamengo fans are seething with the team’s reinforcements. The last one was Gerson, who returned permanently to Rubro-Negro after a spell at Olympique de Marseille, in France. In addition to him, another former Flamengo player became a topic on the web: Vinícius Júnior.

That’s because the striker revealed in Gávea was once again the target of racist insults in the Spanish championship, in the last round, in a game against Real Valladolid, and showed his dissatisfaction. “(La Liga) continues to do nothing,” he wrote after the incident. The fact triggered an alert in Real Madrid, which begins to fear for the player’s departure.

Vinícius Júnior’s dissatisfaction with impunity regarding episodes of racism in the championship has attracted attention internally in the Blancos. According to the Defensacentral.com portal, Real Madrid fears that the Brazilian will make a request to leave the club in the coming years due to the successive cases of racism suffered in Spain. Flamengo fans echoed the matter, asking for his return.