Third season of “Te Devo Essa! Renovation of the Stars” premieres on Discovery Home & Health and discovery+

Lisa Kudrow with the Scott twins

From Saturday, January 14th, at 8:40 pm, the Discovery Home & Health new season premieres I OWE YOU THIS! STAR RENOVATION (Celebrity IOU). In each of the new episodes, a Hollywood star wields the sledgehammer to renovate the home of a person who played a special role in his life. To that end, celebrities will work with twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, getting their hands dirty and surprising their friends and mentors with stunning makeovers.

I OWE YOU THIS! STAR RENOVATION follows the format that made it a very special Discovery Home & Health attraction: the Brothers and their famous friends inspire, entertain and move fans with stories of gratitude.

This issue includes Lisa Kudrow, Halle Berry, Cindy Crawford, John C.Reilly, Cheryl Hines, Anthony Anderson, Wilmer Valderrama, Leslie Jordan and Terry Crews, who will express their gratitude to people who had a great impact on their lives, surprising them with great and moving renovations in their homes.

Lisa Kudrow, the star of “Friends”, is going to surprise her cousin with a sophisticated and pet-friendly renovation of her condo, transforming it into a paradise for animals. To please Thea, whom she considers her dear sister, she and the Scott brothers built a creative cat tower. After the death of her parents, her cousin channeled her grief into caring for abused animals. Lisa says “You need a functional space that is safe and comfortable for the animals you love”.

Award-winning actress Halle Berry embarks on a very special makeover for her fifth-grade teacher, who has been an important figure in her life for over 40 years. Yvonne has always been a dedicated teacher, confidant, counselor and family figure. “She taught me and many others about our culture. She was like a second mother in many ways,” recalls Halle.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford presents her longtime trainer, Sara, with a space she’s always dreamed of having. Sara and her family have been through a lot of difficulties over the past decade. When they were finally able to buy the house, Cindy stepped in to help them create a dream place. “I can’t imagine all the fun things they’ll be able to experience in their first home,” said Cindy.

On a mission to build an outdoor sanctuary so his driver Frank can continue to achieve his weight loss and health improvement goals, actor and athlete Terry Crews has put in a lot of work. Terry’s family immediately supported Frank. “This is the kind of person I want in my circle forever. He is like a big brother to me and another father figure to my children. This man is on a fitness journey after dropping 200 pounds and it’s not over yet. We need to give him an area where he can get fit and feel better,” says Terry. With help from Terry himself, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott have designed a unique outdoor oasis for Frank and his family.

The episodes will also show Cheryl Hines and Leslie Jordan’s transformation from an old garage into a sophisticated suite as she transforms her friends’ house into a retreat inspired by one of her last television appearances; among other fascinating renovations are those done with Anthony Anderson, John C. Reilly and Willmer Valderrama.