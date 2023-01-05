“To be Iniesta’s companion”; Vissel Kobe does not stop at Hugo and signs with another Flamengo defender

Flamengo

Japanese club is in advanced negotiations to sign Hugo Souza

Iniesta is at Vissel Kobe - Photo: Getty Images
O Vissel Kobe announced the permanent signing of defender Matheus Thuler. The Japanese club exercised the purchase right with the Flamengo and signed with the athlete. The defender was on loan from Rubro-Negro and will now continue in Asian football in 2023.

“It has been decided that defender Matheus Thuler, who had joined Flamengo after a season-long loan, joins Vissel Kobe on a full transfer (purchase) in 2023,” reads the announcement from the Japanese club. Still in the publication, Cria do Flamengo celebrated the success:

“We are very happy to be fully transferred to Vissel Kobe. Thanks to all my fans for sending messages of love. I hope we have a great season together. I am feeling motivated and fulfilled for the future”, said defender.

The Club is still trying another Ninho do Urubu Cub for the season. According to the GE, Vissel Kobe’s proposal for Hugo Souza, from Flamengo, is approximately 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8 million) for 50% of the economic rights. Negotiations are advanced, and the goalkeeper is close to being sold to the Japanese team.

