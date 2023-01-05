“To sign soon, he wants”; CSKA makes only request to release Carrascal and Corinthians receives last minute notice

Timão is looking for enough reinforcements to raise the group of players even more

The crowd of Corinthians still waiting for more reinforcements for the current season. President Duilio Monteiro Alves continues to work to meet Fiel’s wishes, but it has not been easy. The market doesn’t have many options and deals are too expensive, with interested clubs needing to shell out huge sums of money.

Coutinho, who was gaining strength until the other day, should no longer be hired, barring a very big twist. He has been gaining chances after recovering from injury and the Aston Villa coach says he counts on his football for the Premier League sequence. Thus, conversations with Corinthians stagnated.

In the last few hours, information shows that Corinthians opened conversations with attacking midfielder Carrascal, formerly of River Plate and currently at CSKA Moscow. The player wants to leave Russian football and Timão would even be inclined to make an official proposal to have the player this season.

Journalist Jorge Nicola found out about the subject and brought news: “(…) Carrascal’s intention is to leave Russia as soon as possible. The 24-year-old player would be bothered by the difficulty of adapting to his new life in Russia, in addition to all the social problems that you can already imagine (…)”, said Nicola before completing:

“(…) but to leave Russia there will be a need for extremely heavy financial compensation, which practically takes Corinthians out of the fight. In Russia, speculation is that Carrasccal for less than 15 million euros. (…) The only possibility of a negotiation would be if Carrascal resorted to that clause that allows foreign athletes in Russia and Ukraine to obtain an indefinite release (…)”, concluded.