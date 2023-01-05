Tricolor debuts with victory in Copinha 2023

São Paulo debuted in Copinha with a victory over Porto Velho EC on Wednesday night (04). In Marília, the #MadeInCotia boys beat their rivals 3-0, with goals scored by Belém, Talles Wander and Negrucci.

> MORE PHOTOS OF THE MATCH

Tricolor started the competition without being able to count on Brian (knee injury) and Patryck (summoned to the Brazilian Sub-20 team for the dispute of the South American category). In addition to them, four athletes could not be listed for the debut: Azeez (stomach ailment), Andrade (tonsillitis), João Adriano (right ankle sprain) and João Gabriel (thigh pain).

Under heavy rain, the game started with few opportunities. São Paulo’s first attempt came after a cross from the right, but the goalkeeper blocked Talles Wander’s headed goal. With 25, Maioli made a good move and passed to Vinicius. The captain of Tricolor finished from afar, and the defense sent it through the bottom line.

Defender Ythallo, with a header in the 32nd minute, nearly opened the scoring. Another great opportunity came shortly after, with Newerton, in a strong shot from outside the area, flattened by the goalkeeper, but the first half ended without goals.

However, right at the restart of the match, Tricolor opened the scoring. Pedrinho took a corner kick and Belém scored with a header. The advantage gave tranquility to the tricolors, which started to bother the rival more. Ythallo made a beautiful pass from the defense, Newerton received it and finished it, the goalkeeper put it for a corner. Shortly after, Luís Felipe launched into the area, the goalkeeper let the ball escape and Talles Wander pushed it into the net.

Even with the game controlled, the #MadeInCotia team scored another goal to settle the score. Negrucci, who replaced Vinicius 15 minutes into the second half, took the free-kick perfectly. The shot hit the left post and went into the net, with no chance of defense for the goalkeeper.

Continuing in search of the competition’s fifth championship, the São Paulo team return to the field on Saturday (07) to face CS Paraibano (PB) in a match at 9:45 pm, again at the Bento Sampaio de Abreu stadium, in Marília.

Sao Paulo: Leandro; Kaiky Carvalho (Rafael Luiz, 34min/T2), Ythallo, Belém and Luís Felipe (Mateus Amaral, 21min/T2); Vinicius (Negrucci, 15min/T2), Léo Silva (Palmberg, 34min/T2), Pedrinho (Luiz Henrique, 15min/T2), Newerton (Brito, 21min/T2), Maioli and Talles Wander

Technician: belletti