Turn off these appliances and save on your electricity bill: see what they are!

Some household appliances can be big villains for energy consumption. Find out what they are to save on your electricity bill.

Is your electricity bill getting more and more expensive? Know that it is possible to save with some habit changes and control of the use of devices that may be responsible for the high rate.

You may have heard that some essential appliances can weigh on the bill. However, there are some that are more difficult to identify. Continue reading to find out who the villains are in your electricity bill.

Reducing energy consumption can be a big challenge. Despite this, it is always possible to use your appliances more consciously, especially those that do not need to be constantly plugged in.

Removing the domestic appliance from the socket can bring savings to your light bill. However, it is not possible to spare the expense in the case of the refrigerator, for example, which needs to be always on to preserve your food.

But how about looking at your home outlets to see what can be unplugged when not in use? Here are some tips:

television

It can go unnoticed, with the outlet often out of sight. However, when turning off the television, whether using the control or the button on the device itself, it will be working in stand-bywhich means that it is not completely turned off.

The TV will stop consuming energy when unplugged, resulting in savings on your electricity bill.

microwave

Following the same logic as television, the device is not completely turned off when plugged in.

In addition, many models have a display that tells the time, which can make you choose to leave the microwave always on.

Phone charger

Forgetting the charger in the socket or leaving the cell phone charging for longer: these are practices that can make your electricity bill more expensive.

Even if it is not used, the plug-in charger uses an average of 0.26 kWh. With the cell phone connected and already charged, consumption rises to up to 5 kWh.

Computer

This is quite common to be left on even when not in use. There is also a belief that the act of turning on and off “pulls” more energy and, therefore, the electricity bill will be more expensive.

However, the recommendation is that, if the device is going to remain unused for more than 30 minutes, turning it off and unplugging it is the best option.

Another important tip is for those who use a notebook, the portable computer: this should only be connected to be charged. Avoid using the device while it is charging, so as not to increase consumption and not make your machine need to be constantly consuming energy.

Image: Renata Photography/shutterstock.com