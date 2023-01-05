Two negotiations, training with absences and the stage of the Super Cup: Palmeiras on the rise

The 2023 season will start on the 14th for Palmeiras. In the debut of the Paulista Championship, Verdão will receive São Bento, from Sorocaba, at 20:30, at Allianz Parque. And the fans should see a series of new athletes, but no reinforcement from outside.

Giovani, Naves, John John, Garcia and Fabinho will make up the Palmeiras squad, who already trained with the ball this Tuesday, but away from the supervision of Abel Ferreira. The coach fulfills commitments in Portugal and should land in Brazil this Wednesday afternoon (4). Weverton, who was the reserve goalkeeper for the Brazilian team at the World Cup in Qatar, gained a few more days of rest and returns to work on Friday (6).

Palmeiras may have two more movements

Defender Benjamin Kuscevic has some polls from abroad and may leave the Football Academy. The athlete has already admitted, in a recent interview, that he would like to have more opportunities to be able to resume his call-up routine for the Chilean national team.

Another who will no longer have a chance at Palmeiras is Miguel Merentiel. The Uruguayan has offers from other clubs, such as Colo Colo, and could be loaned. It was not well evaluated by Abel Ferreira, who believes in recovery after shooting with other teams.

Supercup meeting

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, summoned leaders from Palmeiras and Flamengo for a meeting next week. The subject is the stage of the final of the Brazilian Super Cup, scheduled to take place on the 28th.

Brasilia can be the host again. Arena Castelão, which is in the process of changing the lawn, should not be ready in time to host the decision.

Cup victory

Yesterday (3), Verdão debuted with victory in the São Paulo Cup. He beat Juazeirense by 2 to 0 and confirmed initial favoritism. The match had some problems to start. Understand better and learn everything about Palmeiras debut in the amateur competition.