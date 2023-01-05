Two versions of Windows will stop receiving updates next week

Microsoft will permanently discontinue support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 as of January 10, 2023. Users of both operating systems will no longer receive security updates or technical support from the company’s professionals.

The measure is the final move to encourage migration to Windows 10 or Windows 11. The end of support also marks the beginning of an era of insecurity for people, since possible errors, bugs and loopholes will remain uncorrected, which will leave computers vulnerable to any flaws discovered thereafter.

Another important feature that will drop support on both systems on the same day is WebView2. This tool allows developers to embed Internet content, such as webapps, directly on the desktop.

Microsoft Edge 109 and Google Chrome 109, both due out this month, will also be the last versions to support the old operating systems. The two popular browsers are among the most used in the world, so this could be a major hit for people. Chrome 110, scheduled for February 7, 2023, will no longer arrive for Win 7 and Win 8.1.

Goodbye Windows 7 and Windows 8

Those who have not yet organized themselves to migrate from a system, this is the final moment. By 2021, an estimated 100 million machines are running Windows 7 worldwide. Research by the company Lansweeper found that there are more devices running Windows XP, 7 or 8 in the world than running Windows 11, the latest version.

It’s no surprise the end of official support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Microsoft made the official closure announcement in 2020 when it decided to stop releasing regular updates. Currently, only companies that paid for extended security patches still receive security improvements.

If you fear downloading Windows 11, maybe you can try Windows 10. The system tends to run well even on lower-performance computers, so it may be a more suitable solution for those who can’t afford to buy a notebook or desktop PC now new.

Source: Lansweeper