Ukraine war: Russia makes 1st ceasefire; Kiev rejects – 01/05/2023 – World

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the first ceasefire since his forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and suggested the same to Kiev – which rejected the proposal, considered hypocritical.

According to the Kremlin, attacks along the battlefronts will be suspended for 36 hours, starting at noon (6am in Brasilia) this Friday (6th), in order to facilitate the celebration of Orthodox Christmas, on Saturday (7th).

Putin claims to have followed the lead of Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Cyril, his political ally who has come under widespread criticism for supporting military action against Ukrainians.

“Given the fact that a large number of citizens of the Orthodox faith live in the areas of hostilities, we ask the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to participate in services on Christmas Eve and Day,” Putin said. according to the communiqué.

Both Russia and Ukraine are largely Orthodox Christian countries, although Kiev stopped accepting Cyril’s authority in 2019, in the biggest schism in Christianity since the Protestant Reformation of the 16th century. Christmas is celebrated in January because Orthodox denominations have kept the Julian calendar , which ceased to be used in the West after 1582 in favor of Gregorian.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak said on Twitter that Cirilo’s proposal was “a cynical trap and propaganda element”. Then, before Putin’s statement, he wrote: “The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories, and only then will there be a temporary truce. Keep your hypocrisy to yourself.”

Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the truce would serve to “stop our advances in Donbass (east of the country)” and to give the Russians time to bring more weapons to the region.

“I’m reluctant to respond to anything Putin says. I found it interesting: he was ready to bomb hospitals, maternity wards and churches on the 25th. [Natal ocidental] and on New Year’s. I think he’s trying to find some oxygen,” US President Joe Biden told reporters.

Other Western officials have echoed the claim that they view the proposal with skepticism, calling it fraudulent and hypocritical.

Putin’s move seems to play to the audience, on the same day he returned to say that he accepts negotiating peace with Ukraine if Zelensky’s government “takes into account the new territorial realities”, according to the Kremlin’s report of a Russian conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who seeks to mediate talks between the belligerents.

The term implies that Russia would be satisfied if Kiev accepted the cession of the four regions annexed by Putin on September 30, despite the fact that the Russians do not fully control them. Furthermore, Moscow absorbed Crimea in 2014, a political fait accompli for much of the international community, albeit an unrecognized one.

Kiev does not accept the excision of almost 20% of its territory and promises to fight until it expels Russia. Both countries have been united in the past, under the Romanov empire (1613-1917) and in the Soviet Union (1922-1991), and Putin has already made it clear that he considers Ukraine part of Russia. This is another stumbling block: the Ukrainians claim that, ceding territory, nothing will stop Moscow from attacking again in the future.

There are alternatives, such as that of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, that Kiev accepts losing Crimea and areas controlled by separatists in Donbass from 2014 until the eve of the 2022 invasion.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues, especially in the Donetsk region, one of the annexed areas and in which Russian control is just over 50% of the territory. Zelensky complained on Wednesday (4) that the West should send him new tanks to operate in the region.

There is only provision, a priori, for the supply of less powerful armored vehicles, such as the used AMX-10 that President Emmanuel Macron (France) promised to send on Wednesday.

After a phone call between Biden and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, the White House reported that the US will provide up to 50 armored Bradley infantry, while the European country will provide Marder models. Along with the AMX-10, they are the most powerful weapons of their kind sent by the West to war so far, but they are not Western main battle tanks as Zelensky wants — who has so far received about 230 Soviet T-72 tanks from Poland.

The Russians followed up with artillery attacks and, in Belarus, new units from Moscow arrive every day. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Kremlin-allied dictatorship, there will be new military exercises by the joint force of the two countries, which raises the suspicion that a new offensive could involve Belarusian elements at some point this year.

So far, Minsk has only allowed the use of its territory by Russian forces, but has not been directly involved in the war. Dictator Aleksandr Lukachenko, who was recently with Putin, denies that he will participate in the conflict, but in an increasingly less convincing way.