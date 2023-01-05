Understand the bullshit involving Pedrinho, ex-Vasco, and journalist Milly Lacombe

Former player Pedrinho retorted the criticism received by journalist Milly Lacombe. Pedrinho, who works at TV Globo, was elected the best commentator of the year in a vote made by Brazilian soccer athletes. Milly, in a column on the subject, used terms to talk about Pedrinho such as “toxic masculinity” and “alpha male” that had a lot of repercussions on social networks. In the same election, Casagrande and Ana Thais were voted the worst.

In a column posted on UOL, Milly Lacombe praises Pedrinho at first, but also talks about “toxic and fragile masculinity in football”. “The election made by players for the Brasileirão 2022 says a lot about the role of toxic and fragile masculinity in football. Pedrinho is, in many ways, an excellent commentator. He is smart, he makes a creative reading of what we are seeing in the field, he creates his own and innovative language, ”he wrote.

The journalist also used the term “alpha male” in a second moment. “But he wasn’t elected just for what he says, for his ability to analyze the game, organize ideas and tell the tactical and strategic story of that match for those who see it. He was elected for being the alpha male of this story. The alpha male is the one who stands out for his ability to lead”, stated Milly.

Pedrinho fought back. And he posted a video on Instagram directed at Milly. “You (Milly) who preaches many things but does everything differently, you who preach prejudice but were completely prejudiced against me by labeling me an alpha male, terms I don’t even know, but just to clarify for you, I’m a nice guy, kind, polite “, said Pedrinho in an excerpt. See below the full text:





Repercussion

Several football players also took a stand on social networks in solidarity with Pedrinho: “Keep it up, we all respect you a lot”, said Neymar, via Instagram. “You know I admire you too much, right! You are a phenomenon”, wrote Thiago Silva on the same social network.

remember

In the poll with 26 players to know the best and worst commentator, organized by UOL, Pedrinho received 62% of the votes of the interviewees, while Casagrande had 25%, the least voted. Ana Thais received 15% and tied with Sormani and Roger Flores in second place.