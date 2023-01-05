US still considers Maduro ‘illegitimate’ even after dissolution of interim government

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Americans recognize the 2015 National Assembly

Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

The US State Department said on Tuesday, 3, that it still considers Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate, even after dissolution of the interim government. “Our approach to Nicolas Maduro has not changed. He is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela. We recognize the 2015 National Assembly,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. However, Washington maintained negotiations with the Maduro government for the exchange of prisoners and sent delegates to Caracas amid the oil crisis triggered by the sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. You U.S do not recognize Maduro as president of Venezuela for considering his re-election in 2018 to be fraudulent. Since then, Washington has supported the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself “president in charge” on January 5, 2019. Since then, Guaidó gained control of Venezuelan assets blocked abroad, but he was never able to assume power, despite broad international support, which has been weakening, and sanctions against Venezuela as a pressure mechanism against the socialist government, which estimates that around US$ 24 billion of the Venezuelan State is blocked abroad. “Members of the National Assembly are debating how they will oversee these overseas assets and we will continue to have discussions with them on that front,” Price said.

The United States will continue “working with the international community to help address the Venezuelan crisis and move towards free and fair elections in Venezuela, in accordance with the wishes of the Venezuelan people,” who “need a clear timeline” for holding elections. Price concluded. Apparently, the government of Democrat Joe Biden ignores the latest statements by Maduro, who in an interview assured that Venezuela is “fully prepared to give way to a process of normalization of diplomatic, consular and political relations” with the United States. “We will continue to apply our sanctions program against the Maduro regime,” which will continue to be evaluated based on what Caracas presents “in terms of promoting the possibility of the Venezuelan people achieving their democratic aspirations,” added Price. In this regard, the spokesman for the Department of State qualified as positive the negotiations resumed in Mexico between the Maduro government and the opposition.

*With information from AFP