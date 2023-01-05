Valladolid owner Ronaldo speaks out about attacks against Vini Jr

Last Friday, Brazilian Vini Jr was the target of racist attacks by Real Valladolid fans as he left the field substituted. Ronaldo Nazário owns the Spanish club and spoke about the case this Tuesday, through social networks.

“Regrettable, disgusting, shameful, unacceptable. Racists and xenophobes do not represent us. Vini Jr, all my support, respect and affection. Real Valladolid is at the disposal of the authorities to collaborate in the investigation so that those responsible are removed from the club,” he wrote. the former player.

“We will not allow racist insults in our organization because our fans are not like that and these people do not represent us,” added Ronaldo.

O Real Madrid beat Valladolid 2-0, in the 15th round of the spanish championship. Vini Jr was substituted in the 42nd minute of the second half, heard racist curses and was hit by objects thrown by the opposing crowd.

After the end of the match, Vini Jr used social networks to protest the lack of actions of La Liga to combat racism. The striker was also the target of prejudiced attacks in September, in the match against Atlético de Madrid.

On the occasion, Ronaldo also expressed himself in favor of Vini Jr and wrote: “Your dance does not disrespect anyone, racism does: it disrespects, excludes, hurts and kills”.

This Tuesday, La Liga presented two complaints for racist chants uttered against Vini Jr. The complaints will be transferred to the Hate Crimes Office of the Instructional Court of Valladolid and to the Competitions Committee of the Spanish Football Federation.