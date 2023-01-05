“Values ​​always scare, incredible”; Cuellar’s salary ‘shocks’ Internacional’s board

The 28-year-old Colombian is considering leaving the Arab World and has Brazilian football as a possibility to pursue his career

Gustavo Cuellar has a contract until June 2024, at Al Hilal, in Saudi Arabia, and receives a millionaire salary. The ex-Flamengo player is considered to return to Brazil. Last year, he played in 33 games, with one assist. Now, in the current season (2022/23) of the Arab World, the 30-year-old Colombian has eight matches, without participation in goals.

Although he is being fanned at Internacional now, Cuellar has also been speculated in teams like Vasco da Gama, which for the time being has not made any progress with the gringo. Arch-rivals Grêmio also spoke to find out about the midfielder’s real situationbut left the way clear.

The amounts involving Gustavo scared the board of directors of Colorado. The figures surfaced by Goal and show that the player’s salaries reach BRL 20.7 million per seasonwhich is around BRL 1.7 million per month. Fans reflected the money that the athlete receives in the twitter .

Shirt number 6, which is more like a ‘5’, is rated by Transfermarkt at BRL 28 million at the current exchange rate. Gustavo Cuellar has worked for teams such as Deportivo Cali and Junior Barranquilla, not to mention the other two clubs mentioned above. He is willing to leave Arabia and considers Brazilian football a possibility.