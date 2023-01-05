Vanessa Hudgens rocks a low-cut dress at an actress friend’s bachelorette party in Mexico – Monet

+



Actress Vanessa Hudgens at her friend and colleague Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was acclaimed on social media by sharing several photos of her at her friend and colleague Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party on Instagram. The two were in Mexico with a group of friends for a few days of fun before Hyland’s exchange of rings with presenter Wells Adams.

The records were made in the Mexican resort of Casa Aramara, on the west coast of the country. The images show Hudgens in the company of Hyland, singer GG Magree, influencer Ciara Robinson and photographer Vince Rossi.

“The most magical days at Casa Aramara celebrating our bride-to-be Sarah Hyland,” wrote Hudgens in the caption of the post with the photos. “Look at this weather”.

“Legendary trip”, wrote Hyland in the comments space of her friend’s post. “Beautiful and wonderful,” praised one person. “You and Sarah would easily pass for sisters…”, wrote another. “That dress of yours is killer,” said someone else.

Hudgens is since March 2021 in a relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker. Before the athlete, the former star of the ‘High School Musical’ franchise dated former co-star Zac Efron, between 2005 and 2010, and then actor Austin Butler, between 2011 and 2020.