Vasco and Cerro discuss drafts of possible Alexis Duarte loan

Defender was offered to the club, which agreed to sign him on loan with an option to buy. Paraguayans want business with purchase obligation

Vasco discusses details of a possible loan for Alexis Duarte, who belongs to Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, and was offered to the club. Cruzmaltino tries to transfer the 22-year-old defender, with a purchase option, while the Paraguayans try to insert a purchase obligation in the agreement, as I learned GOAL.

The main obstacle is to end the loan. Cerro Porteño wants Vasco to accept a purchase obligation clause – valued at US$ 5.5 million (R$ 29.87 million). The amount is considered high by locals, especially as it would be the defender’s first international experience.

The Basque board does not want to have the obligation, but the option to buy the athlete. The Brazilians are still trying to set the value at US$ 3.5 million (R$ 19 million).

The request of the Paraguayans is in order to have security in the operation. The club does not want to take the risk of getting Alexis Duarte back with an unsuccessful experience in Brazilian football.

Some details of the negotiations are seen positively by both sides. At first, the loan amount will be US$ 150,000 (R$ 815,000), and the player’s monthly salary will be US$ 40,000 (R$ 217,000).

At the age of 22, the defender has a contract with Cerro Porteño until December 31, 2026. The defender made 45 appearances for the Paraguayan team last season, totaling 4,050 minutes on the pitch. He wasn’t a substitute in a single game and was never substituted during the year either.