Vasco monitors Nathan’s situation after the imbroglio between the player, Fluminense and Atlético-MG

Nathan lives moments of uncertainty for 2023. The attacking midfielder had a contract signed with Fluminense, but did not show up at CT Carlos Castilho and caused discomfort in the tricolor board, which spoiled the agreement. He is also not part of coach Eduardo Coudet’s plans at Atlético-MG, with whom he has a contract until December. Now, another club may appear as an option: Vasco da Gama.

Gigante da Colina sought out the player’s staff shortly after the dispute between the parties, but there was no proposal. Cruz-Maltino negotiates with caution, but expresses the desire to have the athlete in the squad for 2023. The information is from ESPN and was confirmed by THROW!.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

As mentioned, Nathan had an agreement signed with Fluminense to extend his loan with Atlético-MG until December. The good season as a substitute in 2022 made Fernando Diniz want to count on the midfielder, who had expressed the same desire. However, he did not perform and caused a headache for the tricolor board.

After what happened, Fluminense communicated to Galo that they would not remain with the athlete this season, and Nathan was in a delicate situation. Out of Eduardo Coudet’s plans, the player claims he will reappear in Belo Horizonte on January 13, but Atlético-MG had other plans. According to the team’s advisory, the athlete will have extended vacations until he finds another club.

For now, Nathan is on the market and could join another Serie A team in 2023. In 2022, the athlete played 38 games for Fluminense, 13 of which as a starter. In addition, he scored three goals and distributed two assists.